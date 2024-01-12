The Spanish City in Whitley Bay has launched a competition to win a free wedding at the iconic venue.

Couples looking to tie the knot can enter the contest by liking and sharing the competition post from the venue’s Facebook or Instagram page with #winaweddingatspanishcity and a description of why they would like to win the prize.

Four finalists will be selected at random and their posts will be shared by the venue, with the post that goes on to receive the most likes by 11am on February 29 winning the competition.

Spanish City general manager Chris Marsh said: “So many couples are currently unable to tie the knot even though they want to, especially given the current cost of living crisis.

The Spanish City has launched a competition to win a free wedding. (Photo by archive)

“That is why we have decided to give one lucky couple the chance of a lifetime to win a wedding for free.

“We cannot wait to see all of the entries and would like to wish everyone who enters good luck.

“If you know someone who would like to get married at Spanish City for free, be sure to tell them about our competition and how to enter.”

The prize includes Spanish City’s ‘breakwater’ package, buffet one or two with a maximum of 60 people, the couple’s ceremony fees, and Spanish City’s resident DJ.