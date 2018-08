Thanks to the power of social media, we have managed to name all the boys on this photo of Amble U13s five-a-side football team.

They have been named as Dean Hope kneeling, then right to left behind is Brad Wake, Aaron Armstrong, Andrew Armstrong and Lee Ford.

The picture has featured on this page a couple of times over the last few weeks.

