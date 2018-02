These happy and smiling faces are from 50 years ago.

They were all guests at the annual dinner held by Alnwick and District Canine Society in the Jubilee Hall in Hedgeley in February 1968.

There was a good turnout of members and friends at the dinner, but who was there?

Do you recognise any of the faces? Could you shed more light on it for us?

Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or email your information to helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk