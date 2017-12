Funds for the Great North Air Ambulance were raised from a 1940s’ night at Hepple Village Hall, stalls at shows and the Great North Run.

Several locals, including Peter Bates, Jenny Bates, Linda Glendinning and Mal Patterson, took part and handed £1,152.99 to Ben McWilliams, of GNAAS.

In a separate fund-raiser, Scottish charity air ambulance received £2,703 from the Hepple Hikers after they completed a kilt walk in Dundee.