We’ve had a few responses to this picture of Belford First School’s Red Nose Day celebrations in March 1993, published last week.

Back(lef to right) Tommy Wilkinson, Rebecca Anthony, Laura Wilkinson. Middle: Daniel Redpath, Clare Sim, Alex Baty and lying down is Kathryn Ramsbottom.

Laura said it was a skipping competition, which she won, taking an M&Ms trophy that she was delighted with.