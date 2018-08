Country summer shows have long been a part of life in north Northumberland.

And these two images from 1968 show no exceptions.

This top picture shows youngsters enjoying the fancy dress parade at Warkworth Show while the bottom image shows children at the pony gymkhana at Windy Gyle in Alnwick.

Do you recognise anyone? We would love to find out more about these pictures. Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk