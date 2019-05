An event to showcase heavy horses has been hailed a huge success by the Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre on Ford and Etal Estates.

A new riding theme of equitation proved popular and was won by 10-year-old Blythe Sinclair, from Fife, who was riding her grandfather’s Clydesdale Davy.

The overall winner was Collessie Connoisseur, owned by Ronnie Black (pictured).

The Ridden class was won by Rick Doughty on Lammermuir Archie, who also qualified for Blair Castle Ridden Championship.