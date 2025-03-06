World Book Day: Northumberland's nine favourite bookshops according to Google ratings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
In honour of World Book Day, we are celebrating the very best of Northumberland bookshops.

From one of the largest and most famous second-hand book shops in Europe, to quant independent shops full of character – here are the nine best spots to visit when looking for a good book to curl up with, according to Google ratings.

It's no surprise that Barter Books comes out on top. As a huge second-hand bookshop, it has become a popular tourist attraction for its open fires and model trains running around the old Victorian station. The shop has 4.7 stars out of 8842 reviews.

1. Barter Books (Alnwick)

Humford Mills specialises in first edition and good quality secondhand children's and illustrated books. The shop has a perfect 5 stars out of 16 reviews on Google.

2. Humford Mill's (Morpeth)

The Accidental Bookshop is home to the UK's tallest bookshelf, and was also where the inspiration for Alnwick's Story Fest began. Pictured is Northumbrian author, L.J Ross at a recent book signing at the venue. The shop has 5 stars out of 34 reviews.

3. The Accidental Bookshop (Alnwick)

Not an independent - but a good old Waterstones always proves to be popular. The branch, located in Morpeth's Sanderson Arcade has 4.5 stars out of 272 Google reviews.

4. Waterstones (Morpeth)

