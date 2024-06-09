Women's footwear designer and retailer Heavenly Feet has unveiled its brand-new SS24 collection.

The brand specialises in creating some of the most comfortable shoes on the market, and this range is no exception.

This season, the brand has taken inspiration from global catwalk trends, with bright colours and metallics used throughout to create a unique and exciting collection of shoes perfect for the summer.

Bright oranges, reds, purples, and metallics such as silver and gold play a key role in the collection, creating a range that celebrates the vibrancy of summer while never compromising on comfort.

The SS24 range also includes a number of styles made with Heavenly Feet’s new Litesoles® technology, boasting ultra lightweight footwear. Thanks to this innovation, some of the sandals weigh in at as little as 280 grams, meaning summer style has never been more comfortable.

Ken Gray, director and owner of Heavenly Feet, says of the new collection: “Our focus this year has been to bring our signature comfort to a beautiful summer range that will pack a punch for any wardrobe, as we like to create footwear for women who wear it their way, no matter what.

“Our latest Litesoles® are perfect for the summer. These lightweight shoes are easy to pack into a small bag and light enough for hand luggage, so there’s no need to whittle down your shoe collection for the summer holidays!”

Prices start from £14.95 for the brand new summer range. Every shoe is made with vegan-friendly material and designed in house in the UK.

Footwear shown:

Andrea in Pewter (RRP £44.95) also available in Stone, Rose Gold, Silver and Black.

Adeline in Apple (RRP £37.95) also available in Blue, Rose Gold and Silver.

Mars in Blue (RRP £37.95) also available in Black and White.

Harmony 2 in Lilac (RRP £19.95) also available in Forest, Redwood, Orange, Fuchsia, Blue, Black and Nude, Lime, Fuschia and Denim Bee.

Justina in Silver Metallic (RRP £64.95) also available in Black, Rose Gold, Lime, Orange, Turquoise, Pink and Gold.