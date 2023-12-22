News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Which shops and supermarkets are open on Boxing Day in Northumberland?

Many supermarkets in Northumberland will be open on Boxing Day but some big names including M&S and Next have opted to remain closed.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Those that are opening will operate reduced hours and customers are advised to check websites for any updates.

According to the Morrisons website, their stores in Northumberland (Morpeth, Berwick, Bedlington, Blyth, Alnwick and Amble) will be open 9am-6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ASDA, which has branches in Berwick, Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth will open 9am-6pm.

Most Popular
Supermarkets in Northumberland.Supermarkets in Northumberland.
Supermarkets in Northumberland.

Tesco (Berwick) and Sainsbury (Alnwick, Cramlington and Ponteland) will also be open 9am-6pm.

Aldi, Lidl and M&S are closed nationwide and Waitrose in Ponteland will also be shut.

Co-op stores will also be open. Hours vary, check local stores for details.

To find out which pharmacies are open over the festive period you can use the NHS website https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/news/posts/christmas-and-new-year-pharmacy-opening-hours/

Related topics:ASDANorthumberlandBerwickAlnwickPontelandBlythTesco