Which shops and supermarkets are open on Boxing Day in Northumberland?
Those that are opening will operate reduced hours and customers are advised to check websites for any updates.
According to the Morrisons website, their stores in Northumberland (Morpeth, Berwick, Bedlington, Blyth, Alnwick and Amble) will be open 9am-6pm.
ASDA, which has branches in Berwick, Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth will open 9am-6pm.
Tesco (Berwick) and Sainsbury (Alnwick, Cramlington and Ponteland) will also be open 9am-6pm.
Aldi, Lidl and M&S are closed nationwide and Waitrose in Ponteland will also be shut.
Co-op stores will also be open. Hours vary, check local stores for details.
To find out which pharmacies are open over the festive period you can use the NHS website https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/news/posts/christmas-and-new-year-pharmacy-opening-hours/