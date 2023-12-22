Which shops and supermarkets are open on Boxing Day in Northumberland?

Many supermarkets in Northumberland will be open on Boxing Day but some big names including M&S and Next have opted to remain closed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those that are opening will operate reduced hours and customers are advised to check websites for any updates.

According to the Morrisons website, their stores in Northumberland (Morpeth, Berwick, Bedlington, Blyth, Alnwick and Amble) will be open 9am-6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASDA, which has branches in Berwick, Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth will open 9am-6pm.

Supermarkets in Northumberland.

Tesco (Berwick) and Sainsbury (Alnwick, Cramlington and Ponteland) will also be open 9am-6pm.

Aldi, Lidl and M&S are closed nationwide and Waitrose in Ponteland will also be shut.

Co-op stores will also be open. Hours vary, check local stores for details.