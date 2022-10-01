Where and when to see the Metrocentre's Fashion and beauty festival this weekend with street style dance shows

The Gateshead shopping centre is hoping to inspire visitors with the newest Autumn and Winter 2022 trends as the Fashion and Beauty Festival comes to life on stage.

This weekend, (Saturday, October 1 to Sunday October 2) will see a team of models showcasing the key looks for the AW22 season with all products available to buy from stores at the Metrocentre.

Fashion and Beauty experts will be on hand throughout the festival to help create a new look, including during the Trend Edit on the Main Stage in Town Square, where models will transform key outfits live on stage.

The catwalk shows run today, October 1 and tomorrow, October 2.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to watch high energy dance shows with the newest Street Style trends and on Sunday, October 2, the main stage will be host to ‘Fashions in Miniature’ where a children’s fashion catwalk will take place.

The Fashion and Beauty Lounge in Exhibition Square will also be open for visitors to take a look around.

The Lounge offers complimentary beauty treatments, expert fashion advice, beauty masterclasses, and the chance to win a prize on the Beauty Grabber.

Shoppers can watch the live runway shows.

Here’s when the shows will take place.

The Runway Show Schedule includes:

Main Stage in Town Square

Saturday, October 1

The latest looks can be bought from the metrocentre stores.

3.30pm, 5.30pm

Sunday, October 2

11:30am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm

Beauty Lounge Shows includes:

A street style show is set to take to the stage.

Exhibition Square

Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2