Clothing company Weird Fish is celebrating the first anniversary of its Morpeth store with a special event.

Dan Marsland from Weird Fish, said: “We can’t believe it’s already been a year since we opened our doors in Morpeth. The support from our customers has been fantastic, and we’re really excited to celebrate this milestone with them.” Lottie Thompson, Centre Manager at Sanderson Arcade, added: “It’s been wonderful having Weird Fish as part of the Arcade family over the past year. Their collections have been a big hit with shoppers, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their first birthday in style.”