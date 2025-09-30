Weird Fish Morpeth celebrates first birthday with live music and autumn collection at Sanderson Arcade
On Saturday, October 11 shoppers are invited to enjoy a day of celebrations at Sanderson Arcade, including a live performance from the popular shanty crew, The Saltburn Smugglers from 11am, complimentary refreshments, and exclusive goodie bag giveaways.
The birthday event also coincides with the arrival of Weird Fish’s new autumn season collection, offering stylish and sustainable clothing for men and women.
Dan Marsland from Weird Fish, said: “We can’t believe it’s already been a year since we opened our doors in Morpeth. The support from our customers has been fantastic, and we’re really excited to celebrate this milestone with them.” Lottie Thompson, Centre Manager at Sanderson Arcade, added: “It’s been wonderful having Weird Fish as part of the Arcade family over the past year. Their collections have been a big hit with shoppers, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their first birthday in style.”