Valentine’s Day 2025 at M&S: A date for soul mates and mates you rate
From heart shaped glassware for cocktails with your galentines to romantic ceramics, perfect for housing Valentine’s Day blooms, set the scene and add a touch of romance to your home all courtesy of M&S.
For date night dressing, explore lacey lingerie sets, chic accessories and dazzling jewellery to elevate your evening look.
Simply spending some quality time at home? Slip into something more comfortable with cosy pyjama sets adorned with playful lobster motifs and herringbone designs across a palette of sweet pinks and reds.
Beauty treats include must-have men’s fragrances and grooming sets to cult beauty buys from Benefit and Bloom & Blossom, whilst adorable love heart Spencer Bear™ teddies and branded Valentine's gift cards are perfect for last minute gifting!