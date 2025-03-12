Ultra-rare Tudor watch from a Northumberland estate to be sold by Anderson and Garland Auctioneers
Originally produced in 1971, the Tudor Monte Carlo features an ultra-rare black 'Home Plate' dial, named due to the unique shape of its hour markers, resembling a baseball home plate. The black dial variant is extraordinarily rare, with only a handful of known examples in existence.
Tudor was founded by Hans Wilsdorf, the visionary behind Rolex, with the goal of producing high-quality timepieces at a more accessible price point.
Fred Wyrley-Birch, director and auctioneer at Anderson and Garland, commented: "It is increasingly apparent that collectors are becoming interested in Tudor not as the unloved sister of Rolex, but instead as a strong brand with its own heritage"
This watch originates from the estate of a lifelong collector and will be auctioned on April 2 at Anderson and Garland's Fine Watches Auction.