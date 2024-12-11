Tynemouth Co-op set to relaunch following major makeover

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST

Tynemouth’s Co-op is set to reopen following a 16-week programme of works and improvements to ‘enhance and transform’ the store for the community.

Located on Front Street, Tynemouth, the store which supports around 20 local jobs, is set to relaunch on Friday, December 13.

As part of the shop’s revamp, self-service tills have been added for extra ease and speed, especially in seasonally busier times. Works have also been undertaken to enhance the back-of-shop warehouse and storage to enhance availability and choice.

Mark Niven, store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to see our Tynemouth store transformed – the investment in the community’s Co-op has created a great new look store with improvements back of shop also designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

The 2,100 square foot Tynemouth store will reopen in the 13th December.The 2,100 square foot Tynemouth store will reopen in the 13th December.
"We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice, added services and value, which can be enjoyed by everyone.

“Our temporary pop-up shop proved popular during the works, and we would like to thank the community for its support.

"We are now really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op now that the works have concluded - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support our community.”

A soft plastic recycle unit is also available in store to enable the community to return soft plastics - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.

The Tynemouth Co-op opens between 7am-10pm daily. For more information, visit: https://www.coop.co.uk/store-finder/NE30-4BP/71-73-front-street

