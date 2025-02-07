An Amble couple have swapped merchandising in Aldi aisles for running their own traditional sweet shop giving customers a ‘walk down memory lane’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering everything from sherbet lemons, to liquorice to endless flavours of fudge, Coquet Confectioners opened its doors on February 1 on 64 Queen Street with an aim to deliver an old-fashioned sweet shop experience.

Rachael Mitchell opened the shop with her partner, Lauren Lowes, after they met merchandising the special aisle in Aldi. The pair used their retail experience to set up a successful Etsy business, selling sweets and wedding favours, before taking the jump to open a shop of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael said: "We've always loved Beamish, Lauren loves the history side and I always loved the sweet shop, this was the highlight for me and I loved the old fashioned style of it and that’s what we have taken inspiration from.

Owners of Coquet Confectioners, Rachael and Lauren.

“It's just nice at the minute because all the older generation are telling us their stories about when they used to be little and used to get this and that and they can have a bit of a walk down memory lane.

"The idea was to have a bit of atmosphere in the shop rather than just going to Tesco and picking up a packet of sweets.”

Expanding, Rachael said: "I absolutely love being my own boss and being able to let our creative juices flow how we want to without having to check with other people.

“We have complete free reign and all the customers seem to have loved what we have done with the place which is always lovely to hear when you've done it all yourself.”