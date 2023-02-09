The Beehive in Alnwick is an Aladdin’s cave of vintage collectables from across the UK and Europe.

It has 10 different sections, each run by different antique sellers who have picked up unique pieces from small stores, auctions and individual sellers.

There is plenty going on and visitors could easily while away an hour or two poring over all the fascinating items in stock, yet the environment in store is very calming.

If you are an antique collector, or are maybe just looking for a one-off item to spice up your home, The Beehive is definitely worth a poke around.

Here are 13 things up for grabs in the Narrowgate shop now:

1 . Rise and fall hanging lamp This rise and fall hanging lamp is up for grabs in store. This item came from overseas, with sellers predicting that it originated from Vienna. There is no doubt that this could be a statement piece in any room, and it is being sold for £185. Photo: Charlie Watson Photo Sales

2 . Railway luggage rack and mirror This antique piece is from France and costs £145. Photo: Charlie Watson Photo Sales

3 . British armed forces bank notes Something that will be loved by any coin collectors who know about old money. The Beehive has British armed forces uncirculated bank notes from 1948 on sale. These are £3 each, or a pair for a fiver. Photo: Charlie Watson Photo Sales

4 . Middle Eastern hookah pipe Also in the antique shop was a Middle Eastern hookah pipe. This piece, which has been loved by many collectors, costs £100. Photo: Charlie Watson Photo Sales