The Forage Winter Market returns to Rigg & Furrow in Northumberland this November

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:26 BST
The Forage Winter Market returns to Rigg & Furrow in Acklington, bringing two days of festive fun, creativity, and Christmas cheer.

Over 50 independent makers and designers from the North East will come together under one roof across November 8 and 9.

Visitors can expect everything from handcrafted homeware and unique gifts to seasonal treats — carefully curated to showcase the best of local talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded by creative duo Ellie Davison-Archer and Steven Eyles, the market has grown into one of the region’s most loved events.

Forage Winter Market returns this November.placeholder image
Forage Winter Market returns this November.

Shoppers can also stay on the farm to enjoy the Rigg & Furrow taproom, serving artisan-brewed drinks alongside local street food.

Entry is just £1, and under 16s, carers and dogs go free. Entry includes parking and raffle entry, and a percentage of entry fee profits will be donated to Amble Food Bank.

The Forage Christmas Market will also return on December 6 and 7. Visitors can purchase tickets in advance at www.foragelifestyle.com or pay on the door.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth East
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice