The Forage Winter Market returns to Rigg & Furrow in Northumberland this November
Over 50 independent makers and designers from the North East will come together under one roof across November 8 and 9.
Visitors can expect everything from handcrafted homeware and unique gifts to seasonal treats — carefully curated to showcase the best of local talent.
Founded by creative duo Ellie Davison-Archer and Steven Eyles, the market has grown into one of the region’s most loved events.
Shoppers can also stay on the farm to enjoy the Rigg & Furrow taproom, serving artisan-brewed drinks alongside local street food.
Entry is just £1, and under 16s, carers and dogs go free. Entry includes parking and raffle entry, and a percentage of entry fee profits will be donated to Amble Food Bank.
The Forage Christmas Market will also return on December 6 and 7. Visitors can purchase tickets in advance at www.foragelifestyle.com or pay on the door.