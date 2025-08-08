The Cheese Shop in Morpeth is in new hands after 13 years of family ownership.

John and Sheila Holyoak announced their retirement after running the popular local deli since 2012.

In a post to Facebook, they explained: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time as owners and have made fantastic memories along the way. The Cheese Shop has, and always will be a huge part of our family.

"We will miss the shop enormously but are looking forward to getting our feet up and enjoying retirement!”

Now, the business has been taken over by Danielle Cameron who is running the shop with the help of the current staff and her daughter, Meila.

Danielle who was working as an apprentice train driver and is a former prison officer, opted for a complete career change when deciding to take on the deli.

She explained: "I was looking for a new venture to fit in with family time. We came across The Cheese Shop and it’s a business you don’t come across often. It’s like the heart of Morpeth, so we just decided to give it a go.”

Danielle aims to keep the family-run tradition and reputation of the shop alive. She added: "It’s been a family-run business for so long and so we wanted to keep it that way. My daughter absolutely loves it because she gets to taste the cheese.”

The shop will remain open on the same days of Tuesday to Saturday opening at 10am, but the closing time has changed slightly to 3pm.