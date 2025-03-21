The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick has announced two upcoming author events for book lovers.

On May 7, Damien Le Bas, author of The Drowned Places will visit to discuss his memoir on his journey into the world of diving and his fascination with underwater exploration.

If you prefer to get lost in a good fiction, following from this on May 21, feel-good author Sophie Butland will talk about her new novel, The Second Chance Book Club.

Both events start at 6:30pm and tickets include a welcome drink, followed by an evening of bookish chat. Tickets are for sale now, to book visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/forumbooks/

The Accidental Bookshop, Alnwick.

The Accidental Bookshop, located on Narrowgate is part of a group of independent bookshops, run by Helen Stanton, including Corbridge's Forum Books and The Bound in Whitley Bay.

The shop, known for having the tallest bookshelf in the UK, hosts regular author events including a surprise L.J Ross signing, and several meet-and-greets as the official bookshop for Alnwick Story Fest.