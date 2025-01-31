Are you looking for a new hairdressers or just want to know that yours is one of the best?
In no particular order, these are some of the best hairdressers to visit across Berwick and surrounding areas.
1. JCC Hair
Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google
2. Shades of Grey
Located at The Chandlery, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google
3. Rhapsody
Located on West Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google
4. Ministry Of Design
Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google
