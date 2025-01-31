Some of the best hairdressers to visit in Berwick and surrounding areas.Some of the best hairdressers to visit in Berwick and surrounding areas.
The 16 best hairdressers in the Berwick area - as chosen by readers

By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:40 GMT
We asked our readers to tell us their favourite hairdressers and salons.

Are you looking for a new hairdressers or just want to know that yours is one of the best?

In no particular order, these are some of the best hairdressers to visit across Berwick and surrounding areas.

Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

1. JCC Hair

Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google

Located at The Chandlery, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

2. Shades of Grey

Located at The Chandlery, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google

Located on West Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

3. Rhapsody

Located on West Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google

Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

4. Ministry Of Design

Located on Bridge Street, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Google

