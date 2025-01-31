Some of the best hairdressers to visit in Alnwick and surrounding areas, Morpeth and South East Northumberland.Some of the best hairdressers to visit in Alnwick and surrounding areas, Morpeth and South East Northumberland.
Some of the best hairdressers to visit in Alnwick and surrounding areas, Morpeth and South East Northumberland.

The 15 best hairdressers between Alnwick and Blyth according to our readers

By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:57 BST
There is definitely plenty of choice in hairdressers but we asked our readers to tell us their favourite ones.

Are you looking for a new hairdressers or just want to know that yours is one of the best?

In no particular order, these are some of the best hairdressers to visit across Northumberland.

Located on Fenkle Street, Alnwick.

1. Salon A.P

Located on Fenkle Street, Alnwick. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Located at Bailiffgate, Alnwick.

2. Bex Hair & Beauty Boutique

Located at Bailiffgate, Alnwick. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Located on Fenkle Street, Alnwick.

3. Belle Studio

Located on Fenkle Street, Alnwick. Photo: Belle Studio

Photo Sales
Located on Bondgate Within, Alnwick.

4. Alnwick Studio Hairdressing

Located on Bondgate Within, Alnwick. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickBlythNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice