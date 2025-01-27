Success for new crystal shop as the mayor of Alnwick officiates the grand opening of Razzle Dazzle Jewels

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:27 BST
Razzle Dazzle Jewels held its grand opening in Alnwick on Saturday as Mayor, Geoff Watson commemorated its launch.

The new crystal and jewellery shop was opened at Bonny Hoose Collective by owner, Susan Zahra-Hall who discovered her passion for the property-holding stones during lockdown.

The shop’s opening day had a special significance for the owner who explained: “Our solar system’s main planets are all in alignment on the 25th and so it’s a really good time to start a new product and gives you the courage to do something and for that to then succeed.”

Mayor of Alnwick, Geoff Watson cut a ribbon to officially open the shop.

1. Grand opening

Mayor of Alnwick, Geoff Watson cut a ribbon to officially open the shop. Photo: Razzle Dazzle

The first customer of the day at Razzle Dazzle Jewels.

2. First customer

The first customer of the day at Razzle Dazzle Jewels. Photo: Susan Zahra-Hall

Owner, Susan and mayor, Geoff Watson celebrated with a glass of fizz.

3. Celebrations

Owner, Susan and mayor, Geoff Watson celebrated with a glass of fizz. Photo: Susan Zahra-Hall

Customers can shop for crystals using heart shaped baskets.

4. Heart baskets

Customers can shop for crystals using heart shaped baskets. Photo: Susan Zahra-Hall

