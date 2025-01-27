The new crystal and jewellery shop was opened at Bonny Hoose Collective by owner, Susan Zahra-Hall who discovered her passion for the property-holding stones during lockdown.
The shop’s opening day had a special significance for the owner who explained: “Our solar system’s main planets are all in alignment on the 25th and so it’s a really good time to start a new product and gives you the courage to do something and for that to then succeed.”
