The new crystal and jewellery shop was opened at Bonny Hoose Collective by owner, Susan Zahra-Hall who discovered her passion for the property-holding stones during lockdown.

The shop’s opening day had a special significance for the owner who explained: “Our solar system’s main planets are all in alignment on the 25th and so it’s a really good time to start a new product and gives you the courage to do something and for that to then succeed.”