Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of Star Video, on Front Street, announced on Facebook that it would be closing after Christmas, citing a post-pandemic reduction in footfall.

Formerly a video rental shop, the cards and gifts outlet is known for its themed shop windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the over 120 commenters on the announcement described feeling “sad” or “gutted” by the news and said the shop would be a “big miss.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop used to be a video rental. (Photo by Google)

One person said: “I have only just moved back to Newbiggin and love your little shop.

“What a big loss to Newbiggin to lose such a lovely, small, family business. Will be in soon for Christmas things and sweets.”