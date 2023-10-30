Star Video gift shop in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea to close after Christmas
The owners of Star Video, on Front Street, announced on Facebook that it would be closing after Christmas, citing a post-pandemic reduction in footfall.
Formerly a video rental shop, the cards and gifts outlet is known for its themed shop windows.
Many of the over 120 commenters on the announcement described feeling “sad” or “gutted” by the news and said the shop would be a “big miss.”
One person said: “I have only just moved back to Newbiggin and love your little shop.
“What a big loss to Newbiggin to lose such a lovely, small, family business. Will be in soon for Christmas things and sweets.”
Another said: “I am pleased to say that I have supported you during the four years I have lived in Newbiggin and it is so sad to hear you are closing because of the lack of support over the last few years.”