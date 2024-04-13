Shop Zendaya’s cover look for less with Sports Direct

From her remarkable performance in Dune 2 to her stellar and now infamously ‘iconic’ red carpet and press run looks, Zendaya is all the talk ahead of the release of her new film Challengers set to premiere in theatres at the end of the month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Apr 2024, 15:14 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop Zendaya’s cover look for less with Sports Direct.Shop Zendaya’s cover look for less with Sports Direct.
Shop Zendaya’s cover look for less with Sports Direct.

And she is the gift that keeps on giving! This month, Zendaya graces the cover of British Vogue where she takes the term ‘athleisure chic’ to a whole new level.

Kitted out in Adidas x Wales Bonner jacket and shorts, the Emmy award-winning actress brings all the cool and glam to the ultimate casual look which fashion fans are replicating as the weather starts to get warmer.

And here is how to shop the A-lister’s look for less, check out the Sports Direct website here for inspiration https://www.sportsdirect.com/

Related topics:AdidasWales