Retailer JD Sports planning to open a new store in Cramlington
JD Sports is planning to open a new shop at Westmorland Retail Park in Cramlington.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sports retailer currently has a shop within the adjoining Manor Walks Shopping Centre, but has submitted a planning application to refit a retail park unit.
It will open in the 10,000sq ft unit previously home to B&M, which has itself moved to a bigger unit at the retail destination.
The plans submitted involve creating a full glass front to the store and installing LED screens and JD branding.