Retailer JD Sports planning to open a new store in Cramlington

JD Sports is planning to open a new shop at Westmorland Retail Park in Cramlington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
The sports retailer currently has a shop within the adjoining Manor Walks Shopping Centre, but has submitted a planning application to refit a retail park unit.

It will open in the 10,000sq ft unit previously home to B&M, which has itself moved to a bigger unit at the retail destination.

The plans submitted involve creating a full glass front to the store and installing LED screens and JD branding.

