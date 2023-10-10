News you can trust since 1854
Poundland sets opening date for Cramlington store in former Wilko location

Poundland will open a new store in Cramlington this weekend after successfully taking over the unit’s lease from defunct retailer Wilko.
By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
The store, in Manor Walks shopping centre, will open on Saturday, October 14 selling groceries, household goods, and general merchandise.

It is one of nine former Wilko stores nationwide to reopen as a Poundland this weekend.

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We are moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
“While stores will get more extensive refits next year, we are proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”

Wilko entered administration in August, with Poundland agreeing to take over 71 of its UK sites.

The former Alnwick store is also set to be taken over, but a reopening date has not yet been set.

Poundland says former Wilko employees will be prioritised when staffing its new locations.

