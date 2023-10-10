Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store, in Manor Walks shopping centre, will open on Saturday, October 14 selling groceries, household goods, and general merchandise.

It is one of nine former Wilko stores nationwide to reopen as a Poundland this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We are moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)

“While stores will get more extensive refits next year, we are proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”

Wilko entered administration in August, with Poundland agreeing to take over 71 of its UK sites.

The former Alnwick store is also set to be taken over, but a reopening date has not yet been set.