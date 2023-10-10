Poundland sets opening date for Cramlington store in former Wilko location
and live on Freeview channel 276
The store, in Manor Walks shopping centre, will open on Saturday, October 14 selling groceries, household goods, and general merchandise.
Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We are moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.
“While stores will get more extensive refits next year, we are proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”
Wilko entered administration in August, with Poundland agreeing to take over 71 of its UK sites.
The former Alnwick store is also set to be taken over, but a reopening date has not yet been set.
Poundland says former Wilko employees will be prioritised when staffing its new locations.