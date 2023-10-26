News you can trust since 1854
Poundland announces opening date for Alnwick store taken over from Wilko

Poundland has announced the date that it plans to open a new store in Alnwick after taking over the former location of collapsed high street chain Wilko in the town.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
The retailer will open on Lagny Street on Saturday, November 4.

It is one of 75 new stores that Poundland will open or relocate to across the UK by the end of the year.

Poundland managing director Austin Cooke said: “To open 75 stores in the space of a single quarter is nothing short of a superhuman effort from every member of the Poundland team.

Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
Poundland took over a number of stores from Wilko, which went bust in August. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
“We are working at this pace because we are on a mission, ambitious to grow, create jobs, and serve new places by opening shops customers and communities can be proud of.”

The store will sell groceries, household goods, and merchandise, as well as the retailer’s Pep&Co clothing range.

Poundland says it has offered jobs to over 500 former Wilko employees nationwide and continues to give them priority when hiring.

