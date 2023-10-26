Poundland announces opening date for Alnwick store taken over from Wilko
The retailer will open on Lagny Street on Saturday, November 4.
It is one of 75 new stores that Poundland will open or relocate to across the UK by the end of the year.
Poundland managing director Austin Cooke said: “To open 75 stores in the space of a single quarter is nothing short of a superhuman effort from every member of the Poundland team.
“We are working at this pace because we are on a mission, ambitious to grow, create jobs, and serve new places by opening shops customers and communities can be proud of.”
The store will sell groceries, household goods, and merchandise, as well as the retailer’s Pep&Co clothing range.
Poundland says it has offered jobs to over 500 former Wilko employees nationwide and continues to give them priority when hiring.