A popular Ponteland pre-loved dress agency is celebrating their 40th year in business.

Look Twice Dress Agency opened its doors on August 1 1985 under the ownership of friends Sally Richardson and Isobel Wind who had a vision to bring a high-quality, nearly-new boutique to the area.

Just a short while after the shop was launched, current owner Beverley Hume was employed as part-time staff before taking the shop into her own hands in December 1998.

Beverley said: “I loved working at the shop and working for them because they were such lovely people. When Sally announced she was selling the business, I was worried I would be out of a job.

Beverley Hume and Sally Richardson celebrating 40 years of Look Twice Dress Agency.

“But she said to me, ‘I don't know why you're looking so worried because I want you to take the shop on board’. I was quite blown away, and very honoured to be given the opportunity."

Now in her 27th year, the agency is still going as strong as ever and Beverley has no plans to retire.

On why she thinks the business has been successful for so long, she says: “I have stepped up with the occasion wear but everything comes under the pre-loved bracket.

“In this economic climate, brand-new-clothes are so expensive to buy, but it’s not just about benefitting the pocket of the person, it’s about benefitting the environment too. It's all about trying to keep as much away from land-fill as possible.”

Although Isobel sadly passed away a few years ago, Beverley has kept in touch with Sally and the pair have celebrated the anniversary over a glass of fizz.

Beverley added: “Sally and Isobel became life long friends. Sally is still going strong at 91 years old she and she is over the moon the shop is still going well.

"I’ve got so many lovely memories from running the shop, but the main thing is the fact I’ve met so many amazing people that come from all walks of life.”

Look Twice Dress Agency is currently offering 40% off all stock to celebrate the milestone of 40 years, as well as raising money for Huntington’s Disease – a charity close to Beverley’s heart.