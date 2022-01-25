Party animal PM Boris is a real card!

Party leader card

Marketplace manufacturer thortful has created BoJo party cards amid mounting criticism of the PM.

Embattled Boris Johnson is under fire after leaked photos and emails suggested lockdown parties.

MPs continue to call for his resignation amid increasing public outrage.

Booster shots depicted

Met Police have joined top civil servant Sue Gray in investigating claims.

Searches for ‘Boris Johnson Party’ increased by more than 5,000 per cent within the past 90 days, PM parties also trending on Twitter.

Said a thortful,com spokesman: “We are proud to offer our customers a wide range of greeting cards, even ones which are a bit naughty!”

