A new One Stop Franchise store has now opened in Seahouses.

Becoming the village’s second convenience store, One Stop opened its doors on Thursday, May 15 with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on £20 One Stop vouchers hidden around the store.

Alongside well-known brands, the shop will stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products, groceries, lunchtime meal deals and some local produce. The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines.

Staff at the new One Stop, Seahouses.

The franchise has been opened with independent retailer Stephen Dixon who also runs North Coast Collective – a portfolio of hospitality businesses across Northumberland.

The store at 21 – 25 Main Street is open 7am until 10pm every day.