Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland sunbed business is opening their third tanning salon in Alnwick this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not So White Tanning Studio already have salons in Ashington and Morpeth, and are now preparing to open their newest location on 19 Clayport Street, Alnwick.

The old launderette is currently being renovated by the landlord, and fitted out by the team with Megasun tanning beds with an aim to be open by June or July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner and entrepreneur Owen White, who also owns Northumberland jacket potato takeaway business, Another Spud, said: “We believe the shop is in the perfect location. We’ve had our eye on Alnwick for a while and believe the one thing its missing is a high quality tanning service.

Not So White Tanning Studio, Morpeth.

“We opened our first studio in Ashington five years ago then we moved on to Morpeth three years later and we have so many Alnwick residents travel to our Morpeth branch daily and they all say the same thing, ‘come to Alnwick you will do great’.”

Owen addressed the controversy around tanning beds, adding: “I know that typical sun bed shops aren’t always viewed as a positive by some but we are not just another sun bed shop. We have built a brand which is proven and our customers trust in.

"All our staff are welcoming and trained in helping our customers get what results they want from their tanning experience. We hope to be open by June or July, just in time for the people of Alnwick to top their summer tans up.”