A Northumberland sunbed business has expanded with their third tanning salon as they launch in Alnwick.

Not So White Tanning Studio, who operate salons in Ashington and Morpeth, have just opened their newest location on 19 Clayport Street, Alnwick.

The shop officially launched on Saturday, August 9 after an extensive transformation of an old laundrette which began in April.

Owner, Owen White also runs Northern Sun Beds LTD who supply and install commercial tanning beds all around the country.

He said: “Between the team at Northern Sun Beds and the landlords of Clayport Street, we have worked around the clock over the last few months to transform the shop ready for opening.

"My team got to work fitting out the shop with some of the best tanning devices on the market and the landlords totally transformed the shopfront removing the old render and bringing it back to its original stone to keep in-line with the Alnwick aesthetic.”

Owen described a great first few days of operating in the town. He added: "We have had nothing but positive feedback from people of all ages, whether it be on social media or just curious passers by. The first few days since opening have been a massive success.

"The continued success of all three of the Not So White Tanning studios in Ashington, Morpeth and now Alnwick, has now cemented our brand as Northumberland’s number one for tanning.”

The studio is now open daily, from 10am – 7:30pm from Monday – Friday, and 10am – 4pm on weekends.