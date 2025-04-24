Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Pets are expanding with the opening of Alnwick Pet Warehouse offering bulk-buy products and raw dog food.

The brand new warehouse will have a grand opening on Friday, April 25 at Greensfield Industrial Estate, offering free ‘lickimats’ to the first 50 customers who spend £10, alongside other promotional offers.

The original shop in the town centre will remain, but with a larger space, the Pet Warehouse will be offering a wider range of products, from bulk bags of treats, raw dog food, and horse products.

This comes after Northumbria Pets was taken over from long-serving owner, Keith Nichols by his son, Cameron Nichols last July.

Brand-new products on offer at the Alnwick Pet Warehouse.

Cameron said: "We are delighted to be expanding the business having taken over from my dad last July.

"The brand new Pet Warehouse brings a new offering of products for animals, including a huge range of raw dog food which is incredibly popular but we have previously been unable to offer in the town centre.”

If a customer can’t find a certain product they are looking for, the warehouse will be happy to order it in for them. A website will also be launching soon where customers can place click and collect orders, or order nationwide.

Cameron added: "The warehouse will stock products for horses, cats, dogs, wild birds, chicken and many more animals. We will be placing orders daily with our suppliers and are happy to order products in specifically for customers.

“On Friday morning we will be opening at 9am and have some amazing promotions on for the day."