Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A plants and crafts shop is relocating to Ford village after a major transformation of a derelict portable unit within the Walled Garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petals n Paint Creations, currently operating from the Cornhill on Tweed Centre, will close its doors on March 29 to prepare for their new chapter in Ford.

Owner, Lynda Hepburn has worked hard over the last five months to transform an abandoned unit in the 19th century Walled Garden, to her dream shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda said: “I've lived in Ford village for 25 years and I've been trying to find somewhere here to set up and I could never find anywhere suitable.

The portacabin within the Walled Garden at Ford village has been transformed into the new location for the shop.

“I asked if the Walled Garden would be available because it’s such a shame that it’s going to wreck and ruin, and if I could make use of the portable unit and have all my plants and things. I was gobsmacked when we got a yes, but it had literally disappeared behind the foliage.

“We've spent months on it, it’s now a huge big bright space. It was all made using recycled stuff that we have reclaimed from elsewhere. I'm absolutely delighted to have saved it and lots of people have said it’s wonderful and what a transformation.”

Petal n Paint Creations stock locally made gifts and crafts from around 25 native artists, as well as seasonal plants and flowers, which Lynda takes care of.

She added: “My idea is that I want to give anyone the opportunity to sell their items, I've enjoyed making things and doing crafts all my life.”

The venue is planned to reopen in Ford on April 6.