Former textile mill turned shopping destination, the historic Otterburn Mill is for sale.

After being under the same ownership for the past 30 years, Euan Pringle now has hopes retire and has made the ‘difficult decision’ to put the mill on the market.

Situated on the edge of the Cheviot Hills and Northumberland National Park, Otterburn Mill sells a range of country and outdoor clothing, and was formerly a working textile mill that manufactured wools and tweeds that were famously popular with royalty back in the early 1900s.

Euan took to Facebook to say: “I’ve come to realise that now is the right time to pass on the torch. I’ve poured my heart into running this business, and it’s been one of the great joys of my life.

Euan Pringle outside Otterburn Mill.

"But I believe Otterburn Mill deserves someone with fresh energy and new ideas to guide it into its next chapter. My sincere hope is to find a buyer, whether an individual or company, who shares the same passion for the Mill and its future.

“As we move forward, I encourage you to continue supporting small, independent businesses like ours. Now more than ever, they rely on the strength and spirit of their communities.”

He added: “When the moment comes for new ownership, I hope you will extend to them the same warmth, loyalty, and support that you have so generously shown me over the years.”

Otterburn Mill will continue to trade as usual throughout the sale process and is currently holding a huge farewell sale, while stocks last.