A new business based in Amble has set out to offer affordable children’s clothing, specialising in pre-loved pieces at no more than £5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Kids Co promises to offer the unique combination of children’s clothing that doesn’t break the bank, but also that is good quality and stylish.

Morgan Williams, soon-to-be mum of three, founded the business with her partner after moving to the area from Devon and finding a limited choice of inexpensive kids clothing in the local shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When we moved to Amble I had a nosey around the charity shops, I noticed there was a very limited choice of baby and children’s clothes, so I ended up doing what a lot of people are and turned to online shopping.

Founder of Northumberland Kids Co, Morgan Williams and her partner.

"Quickly realising I was spending so much money in buyers’ fees and postage, I couldn’t help think other people would be doing exactly the same.

“This probably wouldn’t be much of an issue if the country wasn’t currently going through hard times but all of these fees and postage costs add up.”

Morgan expanded on the creation of the business: “So that’s how this idea was formed and now came to fruition – I’m on a bit of a mission to bring pre-loved and new baby clothing that’s actually affordable as well as beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything I’ve managed to source so far has been great quality, hardly worn or still has tags on and we have even had an enormous donation from a lovely lady in Amble.

Some stock from Northumberland Kids Co.

"We will be doing our best to ensure absolutely nothing is more than £5 and we’ve put together bundles of items also to make things even more affordable for people.

"Some people think starting or growing a family comes with a big price tag but honestly it doesn’t have to.”

The business is currently being run via their Facebook page, where images of stock are regularly uploaded, although Morgan says that a website is also in the works. They hope to attend local markets and fairs in the new year so that people can physically browse too.

Free order pick ups from Amble, postal delivery and potentially some local delivery upon request are available for orders.