Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An original and sustainable Holy Island clothing brand has opened its first physical location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holy Island Clothing Co. was founded by Holly Dando who fell in love with the island when she moved here seven years ago as a chef, before finding her true passion designing clothes.

Inspired by local life with a focus on eco-friendly fashion, Holly is thrilled to have now opened her first ‘pop-up’ shop, located right next door to Lindisfarne Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly explained: “At the beginning of 2024 I started experimenting and designing clothes in my spare time, I realised I enjoyed what I was doing, and I felt a real passion for what I was creating.

Holly Dando, owner of Holy Island Clothing Co. at the pop-up shed next to Lindisfarne Hotel.

"I started researching and testing the waters, which led to leaving my full-time job so I could give 100% of my time and energy to my new passion.

“Every piece I put out is based on my own designs and interpretations. It’s personal, creative and for me, its not just about clothing – it’s about helping people create memories and wear pieces that mean something.”

Holly describes how the brand has developed: “We have plenty of room to grow, sustainability is important to me so that is very much at the forefront of what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, I’ve been lucky enough to set up a physical space where people can come, browse, and connect with the brand in person. This is a huge step forward.”

She added: “The brand is something I’m nurturing slowly and intentionally. I want to experience the highs and lows and everything it’s going to throw at me. Whilst it’s still early days, I’m excited about what’s to come.”