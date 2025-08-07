North East sisters launch Kind Atoms – a skincare brand rooted in science, tradition and kindness

Kind Atoms, a new skincare brand with North East roots is set to make waves in the beauty industry. Founded by Newcastle-based chemist Jusna and her sister Roxanna, the brand blends time-honoured South Asian beauty rituals with modern science to create skincare that is kind, effective, and science-driven – designed especially with sensitive skin in mind.

Frustrated by the lack of high-quality skincare for sensitive skin, the sisters set out to create something different. With a combined background in chemistry and healthcare, they used their knowledge to carefully formulate a product that reflects their heritage and their scientific expertise. Their first launch, The Atomic Moisturiser, takes inspiration from trusted ingredients used in their family for generations, reimagined through a rigorous, science-led lens.

Their mission is simple: to create kind, effective, science-driven skincare for all.

Their debut product, the Atomic Moisturiser, is a lightweight daily hydrator designed to calm irritation, protect the skin barrier and deliver long-lasting hydration. The formula is dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types – especially sensitive skin. It’s infused with a carefully balanced blend of high-performance actives:

Designed to simplify routines without compromising on results, this one-step product is made for real skin concerns.

“We’re not here to jump on trends,” says Roxanna. “We’re here to offer a thoughtful, trustworthy skincare experience that blends nature, science and a little nostalgia, for those who want effective products that feel good in every way.”

The best part? The formula is dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types. Unlike many emerging skincare brands, Kind Atoms doesn’t rely on white labelling (where pre-made formulas are rebranded). Instead, every product is developed in-house, with close attention paid to ingredient compatibility and performance.

“We’re not just putting our name on a product. We’re part of every step – from sourcing ingredients to formulation and testing – to ensure the integrity of what we offer. It’s skincare that’s kind, in every sense,” says co-founder Jusna.

“As a chemist, I’ve helped build this formula from the ground up to make sure every ingredient is there for a reason. It’s about being effective, not excessive,” she adds.

Designed for all skin types and every stage of life, the brand speaks to the modern skincare consumer who values authenticity, sustainability and results they can see. The Atomic Moisturiser helps calm sensitivity, strengthen the skin barrier, improve tone and texture, and deliver lasting hydration – all in one streamlined step.

Kind Atoms is available online at kindatoms.com and on Instagram at @kind.atoms. New product drops are coming soon.