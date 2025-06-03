A new fruit and vegetable shop has opened in Wooler with a mission to reduce food waste.

After months of operating successfully as a delivery service, Glendale Fruit and Veg responded to customer feedback that the village needed a permanent greengrocer.

Passionate about the implications of food waste, the family-run business will donate any surplus stock to Wooler Food Bank, the Share Shed at the Cheviot Centre, and local farms.

Owner, Melanie James said: “A lot of the older generation are happy to come in because they can come in and just buy two carrots and a banana, they aren't having to go to the Co-op and buy a whole pack that ends up going off.

"We are hoping that food wastage will go down in Wooler because people are just buying the smaller amounts that they actually need. As a country we waste a lot of food.

"People have said our prices are really low, but I want everyone to be able to afford to buy fruit and veg because I believe that kids and adults need a stable diet. I have been a single mum and I know how hard it can be to afford things.”

The business are also committed to sourcing their produce from local farms and suppliers. Already stocking products from Particularly Good Potatoes, The Bread Shed NE71 and Border Berries, the family hope to continue to work with more local suppliers.

Melanie added: “The response has been amazing. Every customer has said this is exactly what Wooler needed.”

The shop is located on 3 Peth Head, and opens 6-days-a-week from Monday to Saturday.