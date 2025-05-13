A new One Stop convenience store is opening its doors in Seahouses.

The shop will open on Main Street on Thursday, May 15 for a special launch celebration from 11am to 1pm.

Branded One Stop hessian shopper bags will be handed out to the first 50 customers, and five customers will also have the opportunity to find ‘golden tickets’ worth £20 that will be hidden around the store.

As a franchise, the store is being opened by North Coast Collective owners, Stephen Dixon and Michael Dawson – as an addition to their portfolio of hospitality businesses across Northumberland.

One Stop Seahouses.

Stephen said: “We have been wanting to open a shop in Seahouses for a while. We just felt it would be good to compliment our businesses. Rather than keep going with eateries, we wanted to give the local community something a bit more beneficial.

“We seem to be getting quite a lot of support from locals because at the minute the prices they are paying are holiday prices. One Stop maintain a national price and there is no grading system.”

He added: “We are trying to make it as local as possible, despite it being a corporate name, it is still a locally managed and serviced business. One Stop will allow us to supply a percentage of local produce.”

A One Stop spokesperson said: “Our new store will provide customers with a wide range of great quality products and services right on their doorstep. We look forward to being part of the Seahouses community and are proud to make a difference in the areas we serve.”