A new luxury clinic is opening in Morpeth specialising in skincare, hair and beauty.

Skin & Co will open its doors in Oldate next month, occupying the space that was formerly Bella Boos.

Owner Jessica Jade Taylor Piper is a mum-of-three whose passion for skincare inspired her to make it a career.

Just last year, the former King Edward VI High School student launched Jessica Jade Skincare Aesthetics, which she has been running successfully alongside her nine-to-five as a property management assistant for the council.

Jessica Jade Taylor Piper outside Skin and Co, Morpeth.

She explained: “I've always been passionate about skin health, having experienced acne myself as a teenager. It stemmed from this passion and it’s taken off really well.

“I understand that personal aesthetics is about more than appearance, it’s about confidence, self-care, and identity.”

Now, Jessica has decided to take a leap of faith and pursue beauty and aesthetics full-time with the launch of Skin & Co.

She said: “Although I enjoyed my time at Northumberland County Council, I felt I had more to give and wanted to pursue my passion for skincare. When the old Bella Boos premises came up, we thought it was perfect so we snapped it up right away.

“Because its a really big premises, we decided to change the name to Skin & Co so we can have the full beauty experience in one classy, high-end clinic in Morpeth.”

The clinic will offer everything from laser hair removal and Botox to bespoke bridal packages and wellness packages, medical-grade skincare, nails, tanning and more.

Jessica added: “It’s about creating a space where people don’t just look beautiful, but feel supported and uplifted too.”