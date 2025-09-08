A brand-new luxury aesthetics clinic is coming to Morpeth specialising in all-things skincare, hair and beauty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skin and Co will open its doors on Oldate this October, occupying the space that was formerly Bella Boos.

Owner, Jessica Jade Taylor Piper is a mum-of-two who’s passion for skincare inspired her to make it a career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last year, the former King Edward VI High School student launched Jessica Jade Skincare Aesthetics, which she has been running successfully alongside her nine-to-five as a property management assistant for the council.

Jessica Jade Taylor Piper outside Skin and Co Morpeth.

She explained: “I've always been obsessed with skin. When I was younger, I suffered with acne and growing up I would constantly be checking my face. It stemmed from this passion and its taken off really well.

“I understand that personal aesthetics is about more than appearance, it’s about confidence, self-care, and identity.”

Now, Jessica has decided to take a leap of faith and pursue beauty and aesthetics full-time with the launch of Skin and Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I love people and chatting I am a real people person so I felt like I was a bit wasted in the office. When Bella Boos came up, we thought it was perfect so we snapped it up right away.

“Because its a really big premises, we decided to change the name to Skin and Co so we can have the full beauty experience in one classy, high-end clinic in Morpeth.”

The clinic will offer everything from laser hair removal and Botox to bridal packages, medical-grade skincare, nails and tanning.

Jessica added: “It’s about making people feel not only beautiful, but elevated, supported, and celebrated.”