Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new retail shop specialising in lifestyle products is opening in Bamburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Nelson-van Loon, owner of Ruby Tuesday in Alnwick and Flair Rothbury, will open a third store on Front Street - sharing the premises with another retail shop.

Fiona’s shop will be selling gifts, homeware and British-made clothing lines, under the name ‘Oswalds of Bamburgh’, with hopes to open early spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name is a nod to Bamburgh’s historical figure St Oswald and a crow in the logo references the local ‘Crows of Bamburgh’, a fable about a group of crows who, for many years, have lived in large numbers in the Grove in the centre of the village. Local legend says that the village will be no more if the crows leave.

Fiona Nelson-van Loon is preparing to open Oswalds of Bamburgh.

Having opened Ruby Tuesday eight years ago and Flair Rothbury a little over a year ago, this venture will bring something new to the coastal village.

She said: "This store will be a different kind of shopping experience. It's in right on Front Street in this lovely little grade two listed building with a barrelled ceiling in a special place. You stand at the front door and you've got Bamburgh Castle right there.

"Tourist season will be absolutely crazy. There are a lot of people who go back to Bamburgh again and again as you've got people who have caravans or lodges up in the area who feel very much like it's their their home even though they're not there permanently. I think it will be really nice for the community and the visitors to have two new retail outlets.”