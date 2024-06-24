Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Aldi store in Alnwick will reopen following refurbishment on Thursday, June 27.

The South Road store closed for the revamp on Saturday, June 22.

The supermarket chain says the upgrades will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

Aldi in Alnwick.

The store employs 23 colleagues, and the refurbishment will create five additional jobs.