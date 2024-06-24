New jobs to be created when Aldi store in Alnwick reopens following refurbishment
The South Road store closed for the revamp on Saturday, June 22.
The supermarket chain says the upgrades will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.
Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and redesigned Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.
The store employs 23 colleagues, and the refurbishment will create five additional jobs.
Store manager Zoe Spiers said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”
