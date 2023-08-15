New beauty salon opens in Amble
A new salon has opened for business in Amble.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Daisy Smithers, owner of Biblical Beauty, has gone into partnership with a former client and her husband to open her own beauty and wellness salon.
She said: “It has really been a dream come true for me at 22 years old to be running my own salon. I really could not have done this without Jane and Mark who truly believed in me.”
Biblical Beauty provides services including nails, massages, facials and sunbeds, located on Church street, Amble.