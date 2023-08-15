News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

New beauty salon opens in Amble

A new salon has opened for business in Amble.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

Daisy Smithers, owner of Biblical Beauty, has gone into partnership with a former client and her husband to open her own beauty and wellness salon.

She said: “It has really been a dream come true for me at 22 years old to be running my own salon. I really could not have done this without Jane and Mark who truly believed in me.”

Biblical Beauty provides services including nails, massages, facials and sunbeds, located on Church street, Amble.

Related topics:Beauty