New Ashington Post Office location confirmed with longer opening hours
Following the resignation of the current postmaster, the premises at Station Road, Ashington, will now be withdrawn for Post Office use on June 9 at 5pm in favour of a new location identified by the new owner.
The branch will reopen at Aitkins Newsagents, 100 Station Road on Thursday 19 June at 1pm. The premises will remain a mains Post Office providing the same wide range of services and there will be three serving points in total.
The new Post Office will be open for more than double the current hours, as the main counter will operate from Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm, and the retail counter will be open Monday to Sunday: 7.30am to 8pm.
This comes after Post Office customers and Ashington residents were encouraged to give their feedback on the proposed new location.
