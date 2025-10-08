A father-and-son duo are promoting sustainable fashion through their pre-loved designer boutique in Morpeth.

Fit-Check Seven on 53 Bridge Street specialises in bringing carefully curated, high-quality designer pieces at accessible prices to the town.

Jimmy Linden and his 20-year-old son Lucas launched the shop almost a year ago as a way to turn their passion for designer gear into a business that they could grow together.

Jimmy said: “I used to work overseas for long periods of time and I missed a lot of my sons upbringing. I got to a point where I’d had enough of being away and missing everything.

Jimmy and Lucas Linden, Fit-Check Seven.

"We have always spoke about opening a shop like this and I just thought it could be a great way we could spend time together and build something together.”

On the unique experience of running a business alongside his son, Jimmy confessed: “Of course we can get on each others nerves but we've got a good working relationship and it’s something we are both passionate about

“We have traditional high-end brands but then also Lucas knows all about the streetwear. He mentions brands I haven't heard of so he’s pretty good at knowing what the youngsters are wearing.”

Fit-Check Seven pride themselves on only taking in designer items that can be authenticated and are in top-notch condition. They also buy clothing from customers, either for cash or to sell on the customers behalf for a percentage.

Jimmy added: “There isn’t anything like what we do in the local area. At the minute people are trying to save as much as they can but they still want to look good and buy nice things."