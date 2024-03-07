Richard, David and Tim.

But with so many different options on the market, from raw to kibble, it can be difficult to know what is best for your dog.

Barnsley-based manufacturer Walker & Drake has embarked on a mission to turn dog food on its head.

Lovingly made in Yorkshire by three passionate dog owners and lifelong friends, Richard Grant, David Taylor and Tim Matthews have created a food which aims to make nutrition for dogs as simple as possible.

The Walker and Drake mnascot.

While many regular kibbles lack the nutrients needed to keep your dog at their healthiest, Walker & Drake’s collection of dog food has been specifically designed alongside a dog nutritionist to deliver a recipe which offers all the right ingredients and none of the junk.

Building on the idea of ‘you are what you eat’, the outcome is a healthy, nourishing solution which benefits your dog far beyond relieving hunger.

Unlike traditional extruded kibble, cold pressed dog food is made with minimal processing.

It contains a carefully balanced blend of quality ingredients including vegetables, botanicals and a high meat content, all pressed together into a specially formulated kibble.

Meet Walker & Drake, the dog food brand putting your dog’s diet first.

Made by combining individually cooked and dried ingredients, blending them, and pressing them at around 40 degrees Celsius, this low temperature process ensures nutrients and flavours are locked in. The result is a naturally denser, tastier biscuit, which breaks down quickly to release energy over time to aid digestion and power your dog throughout the day.

The trio founded the company in 2020 amidst the pandemic. The initial plan was to sell to pet shops, but due to retail disruption during the national lockdowns it became increasingly difficult for customers to buy their product in store.

As a result, Walker & Drake shifted their focus to ecommerce, selling direct through their website and via Amazon.

The company now operates from a 7,500 square foot factory in Barnsley, which produces 20 tonnes of cold pressed food a month – an incredible feat for a small batch supplier.

Over the next few years, Walker & Drake plan to continue developing their range of dog food and further educate a new generation of customers about the benefits of better nutrition for their dogs and how cold pressed food can help in that journey.

Whether your dog is a fussy eater or has a sensitive stomach, this recipe has been specially formulated to be gentle on tummies and enjoyed by all.