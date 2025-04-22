Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lowick Village Store has been named the region’s best village shop and post office for the second year running in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The awards recognise rural businesses across five categories, which go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Up against Chatton Village Store and the Village Farm Shop in Embleton, family-run business, Lowick Village Store secured the title of best village shop and post office in the regional awards for the second year in a row.

Owner, Lynsey Fairbairn runs the store alongside her daughter, Lauren Pitman. She said: “We were both totally shocked to find out we had won this award for the second year running. We want to say thank you to everyone that voted for us.

Owner of Lowick Village Store, Lynsey Fairbairn and daughter, Lauren Pitman.

“We are just a small, family run business but the support we receive is over whelming and very wide spread. We are so completely invested in the community and them in us, so much so that even though the hours are very long and our free time is the bare minimum, we still never feel like it’s ‘work’.

“It’s definitely a way of life and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The competition was tough again this year, the north covers an huge area and I think anyone who runs these kinds of small businesses deserves the recognition as it’s not easy, especially in these times.”

Alongside the winners of each category, Lynsey will go on to represent the north in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the rest of England.

Johnnie Furse, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance, said: "We are proud to be honouring these exceptional rural businesses, and the people behind them who are passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment to rural communities and beyond.

Lowick Village Store.

“Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, and it’s so important to celebrate the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities. We look forward to seeing them in London!”